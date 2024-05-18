Gujarat: Former Employee Sends Legal Notice to Paytm Over Alleged Non-Payment of Travel Allowance

Porbandar (Gujarat) : Online payment services company Paytm has purportedly stopped paying traveling allowance (TA) to its field workers. Troubled by not getting TA, a young man hailing from Porbandar has finally sent a legal notice to the company to get what is due to him.

According to the information received here, a young man named Nihar Monani, who has been living in the GIDC area of ​​Porbandar, Gujarat, had applied for a job in Paytm, a leading company in the online payments sector. The company had purportedly recruited this young man by issuing an online appointment letter.

Nihar Monani was appointed to recruit people who could sell FASTag at all the toll booths on the highways. In this arrangement, traveling allowance was guaranteed to Monani. Later, Nihar Monani claimed that he had worked for Paytm for four months in the year 2023. During this time, he had also claimed to have spent Rs 50,000. He demanded the payment of travelling allowance towards these expenses which, he claimed, were incurred from his own pocket.

But the company was said to have taken objection to this and clearly refused to give this amount as demanded by Monani. Irked by such attitude of the company, Nihar has issued a legal notice to Paytm through his lawyer Vijay Kumar Pandya regarding the company's administration and has demanded payment of his due money.