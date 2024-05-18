ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Former Employee Sends Legal Notice to Paytm Over Alleged Non-Payment of Travel Allowance

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 18, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

Former Employee Sends Legal Notice to Paytm
Former Employee Sends Legal Notice to Paytm (ETV Bharat)

A former field level employee accused fintech company Paytm of not paying travelling allowance of nearly Rs 5,000 to him towards the expenses he incurred during the period he worked for the online payment services major. The ex employee hailing from Gujarat's Porbandar claimed that he had spent Rs 50,000 from his pocket during the time when he worked in the FASTag section of the company in 2023.

Porbandar (Gujarat) : Online payment services company Paytm has purportedly stopped paying traveling allowance (TA) to its field workers. Troubled by not getting TA, a young man hailing from Porbandar has finally sent a legal notice to the company to get what is due to him.

According to the information received here, a young man named Nihar Monani, who has been living in the GIDC area of ​​Porbandar, Gujarat, had applied for a job in Paytm, a leading company in the online payments sector. The company had purportedly recruited this young man by issuing an online appointment letter.

Nihar Monani was appointed to recruit people who could sell FASTag at all the toll booths on the highways. In this arrangement, traveling allowance was guaranteed to Monani. Later, Nihar Monani claimed that he had worked for Paytm for four months in the year 2023. During this time, he had also claimed to have spent Rs 50,000. He demanded the payment of travelling allowance towards these expenses which, he claimed, were incurred from his own pocket.

But the company was said to have taken objection to this and clearly refused to give this amount as demanded by Monani. Irked by such attitude of the company, Nihar has issued a legal notice to Paytm through his lawyer Vijay Kumar Pandya regarding the company's administration and has demanded payment of his due money.

Read More

1. Paytm Gets NPCI Approval To Participate In UPI Under Multi-Bank Model

TAGGED:

PAYTMLEGAL NOTICETRAVEL ALLOWANCEGUJARATLEGAL NOTICE TO PAYTM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.