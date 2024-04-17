J&K: Worker from Bihar shot dead by terrorists in South Kashmir's Anantnag

Srinagar: A worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials here said. They said the terrorists fired upon Raja Shah from point-blank range at Jablipora in Bijbehara area, resulting in critical injuries.

According to a top police officer, the victim was working as a vendor when he was targeted by suspected militants. Shah sustained critical injuries after being fired upon and was rushed to the hospital with wounds to his abdomen and neck. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area in an effort to apprehend the attackers.

In response to the tragic event, political figures expressed their condemnation and condolences. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the violence, stating, "Condemn this senseless act of violence. My deepest condolences to his family."

Former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad also strongly denounced the attack, expressing sympathy for the victim's family and calling for unity against such acts of violence.

"Strongly condemn the tragic Bijbehara attack in which a non-local named Raja Shah, of Bihar, lost his life in this senseless act of violence. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. This must end, people want peace but militants don't want peace. We must stand together against this act!" he said.

The incident has taken place in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, which is going to polls in the third phase on May 7. This is the second fatal attack on non-locals in Kashmir this month. On April 8, a non-local driver was shot dead by militants in Shopian district of south Kashmir.