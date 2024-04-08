Tourist Cab Driver Shot At In South Kashmir's Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): Unidentified militants on Monday evening fired upon and injured a non-local driver in the southern region of Kashmir, officials said.

According to the officials, militants shot at non-local driver Paramjit Singh, a resident of Delhi, in Shopian district, injuring him critically. Sources said the incident took place in Borhallan area of the district. The injured driver was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to a Srinagar medical institution for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, the whole area was sealed by security forces to nab the attackers.