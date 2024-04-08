Tourist Cab Driver Shot At In South Kashmir's Shopian

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 8, 2024, 10:26 PM IST

Tourist Cab Driver Shot At In South Kashmir's Shopian

A non-local tourist cab driver was shot at and injured by unidentified militants in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday evening.

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): Unidentified militants on Monday evening fired upon and injured a non-local driver in the southern region of Kashmir, officials said.

According to the officials, militants shot at non-local driver Paramjit Singh, a resident of Delhi, in Shopian district, injuring him critically. Sources said the incident took place in Borhallan area of the district. The injured driver was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to a Srinagar medical institution for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, the whole area was sealed by security forces to nab the attackers.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.