'Won't Allow Democracy to Fail': Hemant Soren in Message From Jail

author img

By PTI

Published : 22 hours ago

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in a message from jail said that the BJP was trying to topple governments in opposition-ruled states but democracy cannot be allowed to fail.

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in a message from jail said that the BJP was trying to topple governments in opposition-ruled states but democracy cannot be allowed to fail.

Ranchi: The BJP was trying to topple governments in opposition-ruled states but democracy cannot be allowed to fail, said former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in a message from jail that his wife Kalpana read out at a mega rally in Ranchi on Sunday. She was speaking at the opposition bloc INDIA's 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally, which was attended by leaders of 28 parties.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and my husband Hemant Soren were jailed just before the elections by forces that were hatching conspiracies against their governments," she alleged. Reading out her husband's message, she said, "Central agencies such as the ED and CBI are being misused to suppress the opposition's voice but BJP and such forces will be driven out from Jharkhand."

Urging the people to show the "exit doors" to the BJP, she claimed that if the party wins the ongoing elections it would be a "big threat" to tribals. Kalpana Soren is likely to contest the bypoll to the Gandey assembly seat, which is slated for May 20. Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, immediately after his resignation as the chief minister.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.