Three Western Railways employees run over by train in Maharashtra; probe ordered

Palghar:In a tragic incident, three employees who were working as signalmen in the Western Railways died after being hit by a speeding train in Maharashtra's Palghar on Monday, sources said. It is learnt that the incident took place on Monday at around 9pm near Vasai area Palghar. The deceased have been identified as chief signalling inspector (Bhayandar) Vasu Mitra, electrical signalling maintainer (Vasai Road) Somnath Uttam Lambutre and helper Sachin Wankhade.

Sources said that the trio was fixing a technical snag with the signalling point between Vasai Road and Naigaon stations which had been down due to some reasons. As the three employees were fixing the issue, a train moving towards Churchgate station hit them leading to their on spot death, an official said. It is learnt that the Western Railways has ordered an inquiry into the fatal accident.

It was not immediately known why the Railways did not take the required safety measures for the employees before the trio undertook the repair work of the signalling point. While the investigation to ascertain the reasons behind this is going on, the Western Railways has announced a compensation of Rs 55000 each to the families of the deceased employees.