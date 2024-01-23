Loading...

Three Western Railways employees run over by train in Maharashtra; probe ordered

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

Three Western Railways employees run over by train in Maharashtra; probe ordered

Sources said that the three employees were repairing a signaling point when the train ran over them leading to the on spot death of the employees. The Western Railways has ordered an inquiry into the incident to know why the required measures for the safety of the employees were not taken beforehand.

Palghar:In a tragic incident, three employees who were working as signalmen in the Western Railways died after being hit by a speeding train in Maharashtra's Palghar on Monday, sources said. It is learnt that the incident took place on Monday at around 9pm near Vasai area Palghar. The deceased have been identified as chief signalling inspector (Bhayandar) Vasu Mitra, electrical signalling maintainer (Vasai Road) Somnath Uttam Lambutre and helper Sachin Wankhade.

Sources said that the trio was fixing a technical snag with the signalling point between Vasai Road and Naigaon stations which had been down due to some reasons. As the three employees were fixing the issue, a train moving towards Churchgate station hit them leading to their on spot death, an official said. It is learnt that the Western Railways has ordered an inquiry into the fatal accident.

It was not immediately known why the Railways did not take the required safety measures for the employees before the trio undertook the repair work of the signalling point. While the investigation to ascertain the reasons behind this is going on, the Western Railways has announced a compensation of Rs 55000 each to the families of the deceased employees.

  1. Read more: Train engine hits dead end of platform at Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur station; no injuries
  2. Vande Bharat Express runs over cow at Haryana's Sonipat, front part damaged
  3. Teenage boy talking on phone hit by train in UP's Unnao; dies

TAGGED:

railway employees deathWestern Railways accidentWestern Railways trainPalghar train accident

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.