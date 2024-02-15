'Vulgar' Saraswati Idol at Tripura Government College Sparks Row; ABVP Stages Protest

author img

By ANI

Published : 2 hours ago

ABVP staged a protest at the Tripura Government College of Art and Craft on Wednesday over purported vulgarity in an idol of Goddess Saraswati worshipped at the college premises.

Members of the RSS-affiliated student body ABVP protested against the Saraswati idol, which was placed in the government institute, claiming that it was "vulgar" and contrary to the spirit of Indian culture and religious sentiments.

Agartala: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest at the Tripura Government College of Art and Craft on Wednesday over purported vulgarity in an idol of Goddess Saraswati being worshiped at the college premises.

Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated student body ABVP protested against the idol of Goddess Saraswati placed in the government institute at Lichubagan, claiming that it was "vulgar" and contrary to the spirit of Indian culture and religious sentiments, and compelled the institute authorities to drape the idol with a saree.

Dibakar Acharjee, Joint Secretary of the ABVP unit of the state, said that the organisation strongly opposed any such initiative by educational institutions, hurting religious sentiment. "As we all know, today is Basant Panchami and Goddess Saraswati is worshipped all over the country. In the very morning, we all got news that in the Government Art and Craft College, the idol of Goddess Saraswati was sculptured in a very wrong and vulgar way. We instantly reached the location and stated our protest. We bound the college authority to stop the worship there and forced the students to rap a saree on the idol. We strongly protest against this type of initiative in any educational institution," he said.

He further demanded Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha take strict action against the college authority. "It's our demand to the CM Dr Manik Saha to take strict action against the college authority and dismiss the principal too," he added.

Read More

  1. JNUSU Polls: ABVP, Left-Backed Student Groups Clash on Campus; Video Shared by Both Groups
  2. Tripura CM Resolves Kokborok Roman Script Issue, Protestors Withdraw Road, Rail Blockade

TAGGED:

ABVP stages protestSaraswati IdolTripura Government College

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.