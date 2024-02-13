Tripura CM Resolves Kokborok Roman Script Issue, Protestors Withdraw Road, Rail Blockade

Agartala (Tripura): Tripura Chief Minister Dr.Manik Saha has successfully navigated a major crisis that saw the state's critical transportation arteries blocked by supporters of the TISF, a student wing of the opposition TIPRA MOTHA party. The blockades, which targeted key national highways and railway lines, effectively isolated Tripura, causing widespread disruption and anxiety among its citizens.

The blockades were an escalation of a longstanding demand by the TISF and another wing, the Twipra Students' Federation (TSF), for the recognition of the Roman script for the Kokborok language in educational assessments. This demand, rooted in a 17-year struggle for linguistic recognition, recently gained momentum following statements by Dhananjoy Gon Choudhury, President of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education.

Protesters, laying logs and burning tyres, brought transportation to a standstill, demanding immediate action to address their grievances. The agitation, which began in the morning, spread rapidly across the state, creating a challenging situation for the government and citizens alike. CM Saha engaged in discussions with the central leadership and the leaders of agitating tribal bodies, considering the broader perspective of the students future.

The resolution came after intense deliberation, culminating in a landmark decision to permit the use of the Roman script for the Kokborok language in examinations. The announcement was made by Cabinet Minister Sushanta Chaudhury at a press conference held at the Civil Secretariat. This decision marks a significant breakthrough in the state's political and social landscape, addressing a deeply rooted cultural issue that has seen numerous protests, strikes, and agitations under various administrations.

During an event earlier in the day, CM Saha reassured the public that discussions were underway and expressed confidence that a resolution would be reached. By evening, the crisis had been defused, with senior leaders of the TIPRA Motha party extending their thanks and gratitude to the Chief Minister and the BJP leadership for this historic resolution.

