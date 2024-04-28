Video of Police Chasing Miscreants in Bidasar Go Viral on Social Media

Police personnel led by Bidasar police station officer Kailashchandra Yadav arrested half a dozen miscreants in this case on Saturday and are currently interrogating them.

Churu (Rajasthan): A video of police clashing with miscreants late on Saturday night has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in the Bidasar police station area. An attempt was made to kidnap a young man in connection with gold smuggling, but the police reached the spot and foiled the plans of the miscreants.

Deputy superintendent of police, Prahlad Rai said that action was taken by Bidasar police under orders from the District Superintendent P Jai Yadav. Some miscreants had planned to kidnap a handler who was involved in a gold smuggling case. For this, smugglers had come in a luxury car to kidnap him, but at the last moment the Bidasar police caught them.

Police have also arrested half a dozen miscreants in this case. DSP Prahlad Rai said that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC including obstruction in official work and hitting a police jeep with intent to kill.

Police have arrested Vikas Jat, resident of Juharpura, Churu, Dharmendra Singh, resident of Laxmangarh, Sikar, Vikas Gurjar Basawa, resident of Jhunjhunu, Vikas, resident of Jhunjhunu, Makhanlal Gurjar Jhajhar, resident of Jhunjhunu and Ankit Sharma Dhod, resident of Sikar, who are currently being interrogated.

He further said that on the basis of a tipoff, police personnel led by Bidasar police station officer Kailashchandra Yadav came out with a jeep and stopped the car of the miscreants near Dungargarh intersection of Bidasar. The miscreants ran for life after seeing the police on spot, but failed to do so and were arrested by the officials.

