Veteran BJP Leader Nand Kishore Yadav Elected Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

The speaker post in the Bihar Legislative Assembly was vacant after the trust vote when Awadh Bihari Choudhary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was removed as Speaker.

The speaker post in the Bihar Legislative Assembly was vacant after the trust vote when Awadh Bihari Choudhary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was removed as Speaker.

Patna: Veteran BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav was on Thursday elected as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav escorted the new speaker to the Chair.

Yadav, a seven-time MLA from Patna Sahib assembly constituency had filed his nomination for the Speaker's post on Tuesday, a day after his predecessor, Awadh Bihari Choudhary of the RJD, was voted out in a no-confidence motion.

After Choudhary's removal from the Speaker's chair, Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari of JD (U), was conducting the proceedings of the House. Yadav started his political journey in 1978 when he became the councillor of the Patna Municipal Corporation and deputy mayor of Patna in 1982.

First elected as an MLA in 1995, Yadav, had also served as a minister in the Nitish Kumar government several times in the past. BJP's selection of Yadav for the post of Speaker is being seen as an attempt to strike a balance between Extremely Backward Class (EBC), Other Backward Class (OBC) and upper caste balance in the new ruling dispensation.

Read More

  1. CM Nitish Kumar Says Party Will Win All 40 Seats in LS Polls under PM's Leadership
  2. CPI (ML) MLA Manoj Manzil Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 2015 Murder Case
  3. Bihar govt presents Rs 2.79 lakh cr budget, growth rate 'highest' in country at over 10pc

TAGGED:

Nand Kishore YadavBihar Legislative AssemblyChief Minister Nitish Kumar

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.