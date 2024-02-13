CPI (ML) MLA Manoj Manzil Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 2015 Murder Case

The lawyers of Agiaon MLA Manoj Manzil in Bihar have decided to contest the life sentence in a higher court, sources said. As per the Representation of the People Act (RPA), if the elected leaders are sentenced to two years jail or more, they are liable to be disqualified from the legislative bodies.

Bhojpur (Bihar) : CPI (ML) leader and Agiaon MLA Manoj Manzil has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the JP Singh murder case. During the 2015 assembly elections, a person named JP Singh was murdered. In the same case, 23 people including the MLA have been sentenced to life imprisonment and they were also given a fine by the Ara Civil Court ADJ 3.

Hundreds of MLA's supporters reached the Ara Court, along with Tarari MLA Sudama Prasad. They arrived there to meet MLA Manoj Manzil. It was a 9 year old case. Manoj Manzil became an MLA for the first time in 2020 from the reserved assembly seat Agiaon. He has also been continuously active in politics. The punishment against him has been announced by the MP/MLA court of Arrah.

Along with Manoj Manzil, the court has also sentenced 22 other people. As soon as the punishment was announced by the court, MLA Manoj Manzil was taken into custody by the police. As per reports, his lawyers will appeal against the sentence in the higher court. If the MLA does not get relief from the upper court, then his legislature membership will be in danger.

If the elected leaders are sentenced to more than two years, they are liable to be disqualified from the legislative bodies under the Representation of the People Act (RPA).

