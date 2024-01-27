Uttar Pradesh: Provocative Video Around Consecration Creates Stir, Cops Hunt For Accused

Lucknow: A controversial video featuring two youths has stirred a row in Lucknow, the city of Nawabs soon after the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The video has the two purportedly stating that religion should not bother anybody. "It's their day today, but tomorrow will be ours. If anybody tries to create problems If anyone tried, his head would be separated from his body," they were captured saying.

With the video going viral, agitated people have demanded action against this act. UP police are on a hunt to nab the accused. has alerted the cyber team to trace both the accused.

Post the Ram Temple consecration, cops have also been on high alert to ensure no untoward incident happens. People in the knowhow anticipate disturbances that could foment communal tension with the youth in the video raking up the Babri Masjid controversy.

The consecration ceremony made international headlines with eminent personalities from all over the country attending it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing the auspicious act.

However, it is likely that fanatics in the name of religion, are trying to stoke a controversy and this video seems to be created at the behest of some notorious elements.

Investigations are currently underway.