Uttar Pradesh: Traffic Police to 'Beat the Heat' with Specialised AC Helmets

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a creative move to combat heat waves, the commissioner of traffic police has offered the traffic officers on duty unique "AC helmets."



As per Shiva Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), these helmets are being currently given to the Kanpur Traffic Police on a trial basis. If proven to be successful, they will later be given to officials across the state.

The traffic police officials have procured seven helmets on trial basis from a company located in Hyderabad. Each helmet cost between Rs 12,000 to Rs 16,000.

Once charged, the battery installed in it can last eight hours. Deputy Commissioner Police (Traffic), Shiva Singh, explained the merits of the helmet in a special conversation with ETV Bharat.

"Currently, helmets have been given to the traffic policemen deployed at prominent intersections in Kanpur on a trial basis. After getting good results, helmets will be given to the policemen deployed at all major intersections. The helmet operates by a battery that is carried at the waist and requires recharging approximately every eight hours. It has been made using special technology,” the DCP said.

The helmet also has a goggle made of a hard plastic shield which protects the eyes of policemen from sunlight, she mentioned.

There are a total of 552 traffic policemen in Kanpur who will be able to avail the benefits of this specialised device, the DCP said. "These include six Traffic Inspectors (TI), 92 Traffic Sub-Inspectors, 157 Head Constables, and 297 Constables," she added.

TI Pravesh Kumar shared his experience and said he felt extremely chilled after wearing the helmet. "The scorching rays of the sun do not reach the skin and it is extremely comforting," he added.