Chhattisgarh: Bride's Father Gives Helmet as Return Gift to Guests on Wedding

Korba (Chhattisgarh): In a unique initiative to generate road safety awareness, a man from Chhattisgarh's Korba district distributed helmets as return gifts to guests during his daughter's wedding. The guests even participated in the dance performances by wearing helmets.

Saed Yadav, a resident of Mudapar area in Korba who is a sports teacher by profession, held his daughter Neelima's wedding on Monday. Neelima got married to Khamhan Yadav of Lankahuda village in Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district.

After reaching the wedding venue, guests were surprised to receive helmets from the bride's father as return gifts. They were so happy that they went to the dancing floor wearing helmets. Without bothering to show their faces to the audience sitting in front, the guests were seen dancing enthusiastically with helmets on their heads.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "I felt that my daughter's wedding should be the best opportunity to raise awareness about road safety and traffic regulations." He said that 12 members of his family joined the guests on the dance floor wearing helmets.

"While handing over the helmets, I told guests that life is precious and appealed them not drive in inebriated condition because most road accidents occur due to drunk driving. I distributed around 60 helmets along with sweets to the guests," Yadav said.

Yadav said there are 38 members in his family. While Yadav is an expert in archery, Neelima is a sports teacher like her father. During the 'haldi' ritual, many of the guests who came on bikes without helmets were made aware about road accidents. "I was very happy to receive a helmet as return gift. It will remind me the need to wear it whenever I ride a bike," a guest at the wedding said.