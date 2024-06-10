Horoscope: A Wondrous Beginning For Cancerians | Read Astrological Predictions For June 10

Astrological predictions for June 10, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon is in Cancer today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. You are in a position to affect other people's lives. Since you are very compassionate and caring, people will look up to you whether as a peer or a superior. Make good use of this excess energy to solve prickly issues. You are being urged to take up large-scale projects. You will meet a happy-go-lucky person today. Since you're in a good mood, you would want to socialise with a group or a club.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon is in Cancer today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. Be prepared to make instant decisions and act promptly on them. Today you are likely to meet several such situations. You have the acumen and experience to deal with such contingencies. You will have no trouble finding the right solutions and seeing things through. Divert your energy in the right direction and prudently spend your time. Do some creative tasks to make the most of today. You shall be thinking more about money matters today.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon is in Cancer today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. Your family members and your friends will have much higher expectations from you today, and trying to fulfil the same will make you irritable. However, you will figure out creative ways to juggle the many demands made upon you and come out on top at the end of it all. Today your mood is going to swing upwards and your fitness level is bound to zoom. Needless to say, you shall quickly and swiftly complete your tasks in all the spheres.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon is in Cancer today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. A wondrous beginning of the day! Unique vibrations in your romantic life can be foreseen. Ties with your life partner will be cordial. Peace and happiness prevail in the family. The whole day will be blooming and jovial. Today, you are ready to do anything and everything for the one you love. You are likely to maintain good physical fitness today. However, as far as your temperament is concerned, you may become very sentimental and thus feel low.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon is in Cancer today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. You need to curb down on your expenses. You need to moderate the risks you take in the share market. It is a good day for financial gains, though. You need to understand the value of compromise. Patience and tolerance will help you deal with differences of opinion with your partner. You need to understand your partner’s feelings. This day may be less favourable from the health point of view.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon is in Cancer today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. In all likelihood, you will indulge in some writing or artistic work, which will bring about wonderful results. As you are passionate about these things, you may convert them into your hobbies, if you are not involved in them as a professional. Look forward to an enthusiastic and energetic day. However, some minor issues on the domestic as well as professional front may cause some anxiety. To overcome such situations, you need to remain composed.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon is in Cancer today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. Today is a good day to renovate your home. You will be able to decorate your home artistically because of your design skills. Be prepared to do multiple tasks on this very hectic day. You will easily and swiftly accomplish your tasks. It is a very good day to focus on your career which will help bring more money into your pocket. This is a very favourable day to learn about new ways and means to increase your financial strength.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon is in Cancer today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. You are all set to paint the town red as you feel romance and love creeping into your life slowly. You may bump into 'someone special' today and see love blooming for you. There are also chances of marriage proposals and meeting prospective candidates. You will be lucky in money matters. Your decisions regarding finances will be very firm and you will not like to change them, once taken. Today you will be straightforward and very clear in money matters.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon is in Cancer today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. Appreciation for all that excellent work you have put in is a no-go for you! Yet, you stand to gain nothing by losing your heart. While the acknowledgement you are looking for has been delayed, it has not been denied and is in the offing already. You need to be extremely careful in handling emotional matters. As for your health, this day looks to be less favourable. However, you may get up in the morning feeling very lethargic.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon is in Cancer today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. The day will be a maze of complex problems and situations, but you will find your way out in no time. At work, you may love to play the leader, but that makes you accountable, for both the good as well as the poor performance of your subordinates. Instead of wasting your precious time and energy after futile tasks, just remain focussed on fruitful activities. This will lead to a sense of satisfaction, and appreciation from your seniors today.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon is in Cancer today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. You know how to examine the nuts and bolts of every assignment or project, and it consumes your resources to a great extent. However, like a stitch in time saves nine, your meticulous planning minimises the chances of a loss or failure. Not many are good at this, and such efficient planning gives you an upper hand over others when the competition is tight. You are likely to remain preoccupied with lots of work at the office today.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon is in Cancer today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. You will communicate with your friends or relatives living abroad today. There is a chance that these communications could translate directly into a substantial gain for you. You will find yourself in the mood for socialising. You will likely invite friends over to dinner at your place in the evening. Financially, this is going to be a good day. You will be able to spend good money on yourself and also on others.