Bihar: Bhagalpur Man Fined Whopping Rs 1 Lakh Challan for Not Wearing Helmet While Riding

Bhagalpur (Bihar): In a shocking turn of events, a bike rider here in Navgachia was issued a challan of Rs 1 lakh for not wearing a helmet while driving his two-wheeler.

As soon as Mohammad Rajabul received a copy of this online challan, he contacted Bhagalpur District Treasury Office (DTO) about the case. However, the DTO did not take any cognisance of the matter. An official, Janardan Kumar said, "The mistake has been made by the traffic police, hence they will have to make amends."

Kadwa police station incharge Randhir Kumar took the blame and assured that the mistake would be rectified soon. Rajabul in his statement said that he was coming from Madhepura to Navgachia for some important work when his vehicle was stopped near the Kadwa check post for checking. "I was not wearing a helmet and also lacked the necessary vehicle documents that I was supposed to carry. However, it was shocking for me to see that a whopping Rs 1 Lakh challan was issued to me simply for not wearing a helmet," he added. Despite the police admitting their mistake, no step has been taken in this regard, he alleged.

Randhir Kumar Singh, Police Station Head, Kadwa said that the Senior Superintendent of Police was informed via a letter, to which he replied saying that this mistake took place due to a technical issue. "The rectification can be done only from the control room. We assure that it will be rectified as soon as possible," he added.

STATISTICS: Before September 2019, a fine of Rs 100 was fixed for driving a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet, but in September 2019, by amending the Vehicle Act, the fine was increased to Rs 1,000. In many states, there is a provision for confiscation of driving license and vehicle as well as a punishment of three months, although it depends on specific circumstances.

It has often been noticed that people riding bikes without wearing a helmet try to run away to avoid checking. This effort may cost the driver heavily because they would have to pay a higher fine in these cases. Not only this, if the driver does not show the documents, the traffic police officer has the right to decide how much challan would be deducted from him/her following which a challan would be prepared in their name.

ALERT: Wearing a helmet while driving a two-wheeler is not only necessary to avoid challan but is also important to avoid any accident. After wearing the helmet, make sure to tie its strip, otherwise too a challan can be issued. Note that at the time of an accident, without the strip, the helmet will be of no use.

As per Section 129, all individuals above the age of 4 years are required to wear protective headgear when riding a bike. This was amended in September 2019, where it mentioned the helmet should be certified by the Indian Standards Institute (ISI), its thickness should be around 20 to 25 mm and should contain high quality foam inside.