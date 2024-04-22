Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad Alleges Assault by SP Workers; Case Registered

Sant Kabir Nagar: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister and National President of Nishad Party, Sanjay Nishad received injury in his nose after being attacked allegedly by Samajwadi Party supporters in Sant Kabir Nagar district of the state on Sunday April 21. Nishad along with his supporters staged a sit-in protest against the SP after the attack.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad Alleges Assault by SP Workers

Nishad's son Praveen Nishad, is contesting on BJP ticket from 62 Lok Sabha seat of Sant Kabir Nagar district. Sources said that on Sunday night, Sanjay Nishad had come to Mohammadpur Kathar village, in his son's parliamentary constituency, to attend a wedding ceremony. It is alleged that during his stay in the village, SP supporters attacked him leading to injury in his nose.

Nishad was taken by his supporters to the district hospital where he was treated for his nose injury. After he was discharged, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister along with his supporters sat on a dharna in the hospital premises itself in protest against the SP supporters. While accusing the SP supporters of attacking him, Sanjay Nishad demanded the arrest of the accused.

After receiving information about the incident, Superintendent of Police Satyajit Gupta reached the spot. After taking a complaint letter from the minister, the police got his medical examination of the cabinet minister done. Police also registered a case into the incident following Nishad's complaint.

Police said that the culprits will be arrested soon.

While police did not make any official statement, reports said that the police have detained four suspects in connection with the assault on the Nishad Party chief.