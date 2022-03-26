Lucknow: Nishad Party President Dr. Sanjay Nishad, who took oath as a cabinet minister in the Yogi cabinet on Friday along with 51 other ministers, has said that the previous regimes in the state had done “injustice” with the community “for the last seventy years”.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Nishad after coming out of the ministers' introductory meeting after they took oath in Lucknow on Friday afternoon, said, “Previous regimes have done injustice for last 70 years and have entangled things” and when asked about his priorities as a minister in the Yogi 2.0 cabinet. “Now that we are in the government, things will surely get better,” he said. Nishad also congratulated the BJP's central and state leadership in UP on the party's return to power in the state.

"I want to congratulate the people, workers. They have trusted and stamped PM Modi's welfare schemes, Amit Shah's law and order, and Yogi Adityanath's governance. Now, we have to live by the expectations and get UP on top,” Nishad added.

The Nishad party-President expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central and state leadership of BJP for giving him the position of a cabinet minister in the council of ministers. Nishad further said that he will work for the betterment of his community and will work to serve society according to the resolution letter of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

