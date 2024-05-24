Maharashtra Shocker: Greedy Brothers Stab Father For Property; Probe Launched

Aurangabad: A shocking incident has come to light in which sons killed their father by stabbing him with a knife, accusing the latter of neither getting the brothers married nor dividing the ancestral farmland among the duo.

Walaj MIDC police arrested the two accused brothers- Popat and Prakash, and registered a case of attempted murder against them. The deceased has been identified as Sampat Laxman Wahul, a resident of Vadgaon Kolhati.

Police said that at around 7:30 PM on May 23, when the father was alone in his home, his younger son, Prakash, returned from work and started hurling insults at him. Upon asking for the reason behind the anger, the son started hitting him stating that his father was neither getting him hitched nor dividing their ancestral land between his sons.

When the elder son Popat came in, he too joined the altercation turned into a case of 'attempted murder'. The squabble escalated into a bloody combat with Popat pulling out a knife and violently stabbing his father. An injured Sampat desperately screamed for help after which his brothers Ramnath, Sanjay, Akash and Sandeep rushed to his aid.

The brothers even threatened to shoot their father provided he survived. Seeing the helpless condition of the ailing man, Sampat's brothers took him to the Ghati Hospital. Sampat succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital.