ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Shocker: Greedy Brothers Stab Father For Property; Probe Launched

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2024, 7:25 PM IST

In a heart-wrenching incident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, two brothers stabbed their father to death for the latter not dividing ancestral farmland among the duo and also failing to get the brothers married.

A shocking incident has come to light in which sons killed their father by stabbing him with a knife, accusing the latter of neither getting the brothers married nor dividing family land among the duo.
Deceased Father (Sampat Laxman Wahul) and Younger Son (Prakash Wahul) (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Aurangabad: A shocking incident has come to light in which sons killed their father by stabbing him with a knife, accusing the latter of neither getting the brothers married nor dividing the ancestral farmland among the duo.

Walaj MIDC police arrested the two accused brothers- Popat and Prakash, and registered a case of attempted murder against them. The deceased has been identified as Sampat Laxman Wahul, a resident of Vadgaon Kolhati.

Police said that at around 7:30 PM on May 23, when the father was alone in his home, his younger son, Prakash, returned from work and started hurling insults at him. Upon asking for the reason behind the anger, the son started hitting him stating that his father was neither getting him hitched nor dividing their ancestral land between his sons.

When the elder son Popat came in, he too joined the altercation turned into a case of 'attempted murder'. The squabble escalated into a bloody combat with Popat pulling out a knife and violently stabbing his father. An injured Sampat desperately screamed for help after which his brothers Ramnath, Sanjay, Akash and Sandeep rushed to his aid.

The brothers even threatened to shoot their father provided he survived. Seeing the helpless condition of the ailing man, Sampat's brothers took him to the Ghati Hospital. Sampat succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital.

Read More:

  1. Over 100 People Believed To Be Killed As Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea
  2. Illegal Immigrant From Bangladesh And His Associates Behind 'Brutal Murder' Of MP Anar

TAGGED:

VADGAON KOLHATIWALAJ MIDC POLICEBROTHERS KILL FATHER OVER PROPERTYBROTHERS KILL FATHER FOR PROPERTY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.