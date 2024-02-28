Up: Police Arrest Teacher Who Posed as IAS Officer to Get Child Admitted to Renowned City School

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Police arrested a tuition teacher and registered a case against her for posing as an IAS officer to get a student admitted in a renowned school.

Unable to draw any response from the school authority, the accused Nidhi Samuel who faked her identity as Nidhi Pandey took to the police officers and tried to impress them with her degree.

Later Samuel requested them to pressurise the school to admit her child as soon as possible. The police, suspicious of her actions, launched a probe following which the truth was ultimately revealed.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed that she ran a racket where she made deals with the parents' of students amounting to lakhs of rupees to get their kids admitted to renowned city schools.

Samuel, a resident of Circuit House in the Cantt police station area, confessed that she carried out this illegal trade to get rich in a short span of time. This time, she had secured a deall of Rs 1 lakh but the school apparently showed no interest and did not respond to her repeated Emails.

Samuel described herself as the PS (Personal Secretary) of Cabinet Minister Ashish Patel in her initial E-mail to the school which was not taken seriously by the school and snubbed by school authorities. Unable to get the child admitted, Samuel then hatched a plan to be in the good books of the officers and get her job done.

The information reached Cabinet Minister Patel's office and he immediately informed the DCP City, the ACP and other Inspectors in the area. The wove a net to nab the accused Samuel. They faked their intention and asked Samuel to send the child's parents to the police station so that they could speak to them and admit the kid to the desired school.

Upon reaching, they confessed to striking a deal with Samuel to get their kid admitted and revealed the truth. Police swung into action, raided the house of of the accused Samuel and arrested her.