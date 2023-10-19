Budgam: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a man posing as an Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) in central Budgam district for cheating a local resident.

Giving details in a statement, a police spokesperson said that on October 18, the Budgam Police Station received a written complaint from Ghulam Hasan Malik resident of Alipura Patli Bagh regarding the alleged impersonation scam.

He said that the petitioner alleged that Ayush Kaul alias Vicky, resident of Rose Lane No. 6, Rajbagh, Srinagar, pretended to be an IAS officer and demanded Rs 6.5 lakh from me to get my son a government job. The spokesperson said that on this complaint, an investigation was started by registering a case under relevant provisions of IPC at Budgam police station.