Sangita Kalanidhi Award: CM MK Stalin Supports Vocalist TM Krishna Amid Controversy

Chennai: The ongoing controversy in the Carnatic music industry took a major political turn after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended his support to vocalist TM Krishna.

The CM claimed that some people are targeting Krishna because of his progressive political views and unwavering support for the underprivileged in a message posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“It is regrettable that a section of people, due to hatred and with ulterior motives are criticising Krishna as he is continuously talking about the ordinary people and it is in the wake of his progressive political stand. In this, it is unfair to criticise Thanthai Periyar [EV Ramasamy], who fought for humanity and equality for women for more than 75 years. Anyone who reads the history and teachings of Periyar and his selfless contribution will never attempt to cast slanderous mud on him,” he posted.

Without specifically mentioning those who disagree with Krishna, the CM, who also happens to be the president of the ruling DMK, stated that it was unfair to include Periyar in this controversy and criticise the reformist leader.

The CM praised The Music Academy's office holders for acknowledging Krishna. He greeted the singer who was receiving the prize.

The DMK leader further stated, “The management of the Music Academy deserves our appreciation for choosing T M Krishna as a worthy candidate to give him due respect and recognition for his contributions to the music industry. T M Krishna’s talent is undeniable. Don’t mix narrow politics in music as you mix religious beliefs with politics! Today’s need is to have a broad human vision and the ability to avoid hatred and embrace fellow human beings.”

CONTROVERSY: Notably, a number of performers, including the Trichur brothers and Dushyanth Sridhar, have withdrawn from the annual December conference of the Madras Music Academy in protest of Krishna's Sangita Kalanidhi award. They claim that Krishna has denigrated the Carnatic music community and "glorified Periyar."

The 48-year-old vocalist's choice to receive the honour—which is regarded as the Carnatic music equivalent of an Oscar—from the Chennai-based academy has angered the performers.

Later this year, in December, Krishna will serve as the conference and concert director for the 98th annual Madras Music Academy. Renowned Indian classical pair Ranjani and Gayatri declared that attending the conference this year under TM Krishna's leadership would be a "moral violation."

Furthermore, N Murali, the head of the Madras Music Academy, came under fire from three-time Grammy Award-winning Indian music composer Ricky Kej for penning a letter that disparaged the Carnatic musicians Ranjani and Gayatri.

Stalin asserted that 'narrow-minded politics' should not be 'mixed up with music', just as blending religious beliefs with politics, stating that no one could deny Krishna's talent.