Bengal: Veteran TMC leader Tapas Roy quits as MLA

Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, senior TMC leader Tapas Roy on Monday quit as an MLA, expressing displeasure over the functioning of the party. "I have submitted my resignation as an MLA to the assembly speaker. I am now a free bird," he said.

Roy, while speaking to media persons, slammed the party leadership for not standing by him when his residence was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January.The Baranagar MLA said that he resigned because he felt that he was not respected in the party. Tapas Roy is also Deputy Whip of TMC.

"I resigned because I felt that I was not respected in this party, many times such situations arose where I felt this. The ED team reached my house on January 12th, it has been many days since the incident took place but no sympathy or cooperation has been received from the party," he said.

Yesterday, in a poll twist that few saw coming, a day after being named the BJP's candidate from Bengal's Asansol constituency; popular Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh withdrew from the race for the Lok Sabha.Taking to his official handle on X, the singer confirmed that he was pulling out of the contest "due to some reason".

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from West Bengal's Asansol but due to some reason, I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol," Singh posted from his X handle on Sunday.