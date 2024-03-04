Bengal: Veteran TMC leader Tapas Roy quits as MLA

author img

By ANI

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 43 minutes ago

TMC leader Tapas Roy (File Photo IANS)

In a major setback to the Trinamool Congress just before the Lok Sabha elections, the party's veteran leader Roy tendered his resignation from the post as well as from the party on Sunday.

Kolkata: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, senior TMC leader Tapas Roy on Monday quit as an MLA, expressing displeasure over the functioning of the party. "I have submitted my resignation as an MLA to the assembly speaker. I am now a free bird," he said.

Roy, while speaking to media persons, slammed the party leadership for not standing by him when his residence was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January.The Baranagar MLA said that he resigned because he felt that he was not respected in the party. Tapas Roy is also Deputy Whip of TMC.

"I resigned because I felt that I was not respected in this party, many times such situations arose where I felt this. The ED team reached my house on January 12th, it has been many days since the incident took place but no sympathy or cooperation has been received from the party," he said.

Yesterday, in a poll twist that few saw coming, a day after being named the BJP's candidate from Bengal's Asansol constituency; popular Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh withdrew from the race for the Lok Sabha.Taking to his official handle on X, the singer confirmed that he was pulling out of the contest "due to some reason".

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from West Bengal's Asansol but due to some reason, I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol," Singh posted from his X handle on Sunday.

Last Updated :43 minutes ago

TAGGED:

MLA resignsTapas RoyTMC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.