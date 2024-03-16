Tigress relocated from Corbett to Rajaji Reserve

Haridwar: As part of the ongoing efforts to boost tiger population in the western part of Rajaji Tiger Reserve, a tigress was translocated from Uttarakhand's Corbett National Park to the Motichur range of the reserve in Haridwar on Saturday. Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal, Rajaji Tiger Reserve director Saket Badola and many officials were present on the occasion.

The Forest Ministry has undertaken this conservation effort for restoring ecological balance. About three years ago, one tiger and two tigresses were translocated from Corbett National Park to Rajaji Tiger Reserve. All three animals released in Motichur range are safe. Today, a tigress, who was tranquilised and shifted from Corbett, was released in Motichur range.

Speaking on the occasion, forest minister Subodh Uniyal said continuous efforts are being made to increase tiger population in Rajaji Tiger Reserve. Boosting the tiger population will not only restore ecological balance but increase influx of tourists as well as help the tiger reserve to raise its revenue, he Uniyal.

"The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had given permission for translocating five tigers from Corbett and to Motichur range three years ago. A total of four tigers have been translocated here under the first phase", Rajaji Tiger Reserve director Saket Badola said.

The tigress that was released today will be monitored through satellite. As soon as she creates a favourable environment here, the process of bringing the fifth tiger will be initiated, he added.