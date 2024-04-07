The Prime Minister Is a Raging Dictator: Bihar’s Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

The Prime Minister Is a Raging Dictator: Bihar’s Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Nawada On Sunday, April 7, and lashed out at the INDIA bloc alleging corruption charges against them. Countering the PM's attack, Tejashwi Yadav termed Modi a dictator and asked people to vote wisely, in order to safeguard the largest democracy in the world.

Patna (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Nawada On Sunday, April 7, and lashed out at the INDIA bloc alleging corruption charges against them.

As soon as these charges were levelled by the PM, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav fiercely attacked the PM and claimed that the country today is at a dangerous juncture and in a 'decisive mode'. "This is a fight to save and build the country again. It is not a matter of saving and toppling the government, but building the country," he added.

Yadav said that this election should not focus on Narendra Modi but on boiling issues that have been impacting the nation. "The PM has imposed an undeclared emergency lately. He is misusing investigating agencies and sending Chief Ministers of opposition parties to jail by falsely accusing them in money laundering cases," he added.

Yadav termed Modi as a raging dictator who has harmed the country in more ways than the other. "We should respond to this dictator not with swords but with the blow of vote. It is an appeal to all of you to vote wisely. Otherwise, the coming generations will suffer immensely. You must safeguard the largest democracy in the world," he added.

Yadav said that his party talks about issues related to the poor, unemployment, development, farmers and labourers. "However, Modi ji never talks about issues pertaining to education, medicine, earning, or irrigation because they have no answers to any of them," he added.

PM Modi addressed the second rally in Bihar in three days seeking votes for BJP candidate Vivek Thakur. Earlier in Jamui, he had addressed a public meeting for Chirag Paswan's brother-in-law, Arun Bharati.

PM Modi officially launched the BJP-led NDA's campaign in Bihar from Jamui on Thursday, April 4, giving Bharati's campaign a boost. The LJP (RV) has been allocated five seats under the NDA's deal for Bihar's 40 seats, as the BJP favoured Chirag over his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, whose LJP group was not given any seats.

