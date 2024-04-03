Tejashwi Yadav Takes Jibe at PM Modi; Questions Him on Propagating Dynasty Politics in Bihar

Patna (Bihar): RJD Leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his take on nepotism after National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan fielded his brother-in-law Arun Bharti from the Jamui seat and himself decided to run from his father's traditional seat, Hajipur in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Jamui on April 4 and launch NDA's poll campaign.

Tejashwi lashed out at Modi saying 39 out of 40 MPs in Bihar are from the NDA, but the Centre has not done anything for Bihar.

"From 2014 till now, PM Modi has not fulfilled any of his promises. Neither do they say anything on inflation, nor do they speak on unemployment. Modiji talks about emerging victorious on 400 seats, but what vision does he have for Bihar? Will you do anything different for Bihar? We will raise the local issues of the districts (in Bihar) in the Lok Sabha election," added Tejashwi, son of RJP supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Tejashwi sought votes for his party's candidate Bima Bharti, who has been fielded from the Purnea constituency. He said the people of Purnea would definitely bless their daughter Bima Bharti.

"I am confident about this. Modiji will come and say 'Modi's guarantee'. However, his guarantee is like that of Chinese goods. Use it once or twice and then it will become useless. He will only ensure guarantees during the elections," he alleged.

Taking a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi said in today's times even the best people turn hostile. "Our uncle also turned away as he was hijacked. However, Bima Bharti did not act out of fear. I am sure she will emerge victorious and make us proud," he concluded.