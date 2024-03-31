'Tum to Dhoke Baaz Ho': Tejashwi Yadav takes a dig at PM Modi with 1996 Govinda Song

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by taking help from a 90s Bollywood song featuring actor Govinda.

The Bihar leader, while addressing the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' (Save Democracy) rally in New Delhi on Sunday, sung lines from "Tum to dhoke baaz ho' (you are a cheater)", a hit song from 1996 flick 'Saajan Chale Sasural' starring Govinda, Karishma Kapoor, and Tabu. Sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, the chartbuster's lyrics were about the heroines complaining to their beau about his 'dhoke baazi' as he flirted with both of them during the song, coupled with cheesy dance moves in between.

Taking a cue from it, Tejashwi repeated the lines with a slight improvisation as he replaced the words 'Sanam (sweetheart) with 'Modi ji'. "Tum to dhoke baaz, waada karke bhool jaate ho, roz roz Modi ji tum aisa karoge, Janta jo rooth gayi to haath maloge, tum to dhoke baaz ho, waada karke bhaag jaate ho." (You're a cheater, you make a promise and then forget about it, Modi ji if you do this everyday, the public will get upset and you will regret. You're a cheater, you make a promise and then run away).

Interestingly, earlier this week, Govinda joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, as the Bollywood actor returned to politics quitting it in 2008.

Govinda had joined the Congress party in 2004 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mumbai North defeating BJP’s Ram Naik. He continued his film career while serving as a Lok Sabha MP. However, in January 2008, he decided to quit politics and focus on his acting career.

Tejashwi among several other key INDIA bloc leaders attended the 'Save Democracy' rally at the Ramlila Maidan here to mark their protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.