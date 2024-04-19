Telangana Heat Wave: Five Deaths Recorded; 6 districts sweltering with 45 degrees Celsius

Hyderabad: Record temperatures were registered on Thursday, April 18, turning the state into a burner and killing five people. As many as six districts were sweltering with temperatures above 45 degrees.

Matkam Gangaram (42) in Chandurthi mandal of Rajanna Sirisilla district, Tuzhan Madhukar (24) in Janagam of Kautala mandal of Kumuram Bhim district, Kavali Venkatamma (60) in Dharur mandal center of Jogulamba Gadwala district, Karade Vishnu (45) in Dasnapurguda died due to heatwave while Kavali Nilakantham (32) of Nallavelli village died due to lightening.

The highest temperature was recorded in Madugulapally Mandal of the Nalgonda district and Hajipur mandal of Manchiryala district at 45.2 degrees Celsius. This is the highest temperature for the month of April in Nalgonda district in past ten years.

Also, excluding Nalgonda and Adilabad districts, this is the first time that the temperature in the rest of the districts has touched 45 degrees in the month of April. In addition, 44.9 degrees were recorded in five districts and 44.8 degrees in four districts.

Mathampally, Palakedu, Nutankal, Munagala, Nalgonda district, Anumula Halia, Nampally, Tirumalagiri (Sagar), Bhadradri district, Sujathanagar, Kothagudem, Chandrugonda, Warangal district, Dugondi, Chennaravpet, Siddipet district, Dhulmitta, Siddipet town, Jayashankar Bhupalapa Lilli District Cherylala experienced hailstorms.

The State Disaster Management Department has issued a warning citing threat to the elderly, children and patients in areas where the temperature exceeds 45 degrees. It is advised to take proper precautions as there is a risk of getting sunburned easily.

Zones that recorded maximum temperatures on Thursday: A record 45.2 degrees was recorded in Madugulapally (Nalgonda district), 45.1 degrees in Tadwai, Mulugu, Mangapet (Mulugu), Geesukonda (Warangal), Chinnambavi (Wanaparthi), 45 degrees in Velgathur (Jagithiyala), Chennur (Manchiryala), Malhar Rao (Bhupalapalli).

Kuravi (Mahabubabad), Dasturabad (Nirmal), Ramagiri (Peddapalli), Penuballi (Khammam) recorded 44.9 degrees while Cheryala (Siddipet), Chunchupalli (Bhadradri), Veenavanka (Karimnagar), Ghanpur (Bhupalapalli) recorded 44.8 degrees Celsius.

Warnings to the state: In the wake of high temperatures, the Meteorological Department has issued an 'Orange' warning regarding the threat of hail to the state. It has warned that temperatures between 41-44 degrees will be recorded in all districts on April 19 and 20.