Teenage girl ends life after being bullied by man she met online, say police

Kasaragod (Kerala): A minor girl from this northern Kerala district who reportedly consumed poison last week after facing alleged harassment from a man she befriended on social media, died early Monday morning, as confirmed by the police.

The 16-year-old high school student was found unconscious from the effects of poison inside her house in Badiyadka last Tuesday evening, according to the police. Despite being in critical condition and being transferred to a hospital in Bengaluru, she was brought back to a hospital in Mangalore as her health showed no improvement. She died around 2 o'clock on Monday morning, police said. The body has been handed over to the relatives after post-mortem at a government hospital.

The girl's relatives alleged that she consumed poison due to the constant harassment by the young man she met on social media. The police had previously arrested the accused, 24-year-old Anwar, in connection with the incident. Another young man named Sahil was also arrested from the limits of Kumbla police station on allegations of colluding with Anwar.

The girl's father revealed that the family had tried to end the relationship between Anwar and the girl when they discovered it. He warned Anwar and blocked his phone number from his daughter's mobile phone. Anwar then allegedly began harassing the girl, waylaying her on her way to school and threatening to harm her father and obstruct the marriage of a female family member.. Police said Anwar was arrested in Bengaluru and a thorough investigation has been initiated into the incident.