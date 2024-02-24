Tamil Nadu's Vilavancode MLA Vijayadharani Quits Congress and Joins BJP

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : Ahead of the coming parliamentary elections, Tamil Nadu Congress MLA S Vijayadharani joined the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP). Vijayadharani represents Vilavancode assembly constituency in Kanyakumari district, TN.

MLA Vijayadharani officially joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister L Murugan in New Delhi. The crossover of the Vilavancode MLA comes just a few days after K Selvaperunthagai was newly appointed as the chief of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC).

Speaking to the media after joining the saffron party, Vijayadharani said that it was a matter of pride for her to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he has been providing a lot of opportunities for women. She further said that she has been working with the Congress since her childhood but is shifting her loyalties because the BJP is giving greater recognition to women.

Vijayadharani said that in States like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the people are being denied the full advantages of the developmental programmes that are being implemented by the BJP-led government at the Centre. She has been winning from the Vilavancode assembly constituency in 2011, 2016 and 2021. Her sudden and surprising crossover to the BJP is seen as a setback to the grand old party in the southern state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.