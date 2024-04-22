Son Gave 'Supari' to Kill His Father, Stepmother: 8 Accused Held in Murder of 4 People

Gadag (Karnataka): The Gadag town police have arrested eight accused in connection with the murder of four members of the same family, including the son of the Gadag municipal council vice president.

It has been revealed in the police investigation that the son of the family gave 'supari' to kill his father and stepmother due to a dispute over the sale of a property. But the relatives and his brother were murdered. On April 19, in the wee hours, four persons were killed in Dasaragalli of Gadag city, police said.

North Zone IGP Vikas Kumar told reporters on Monday, ''Within three days, the investigation team led by Gadag SP BS Nemagowda cracked the case. Eight people have been arrested and are being interrogated. The Council vice-president Sunanda's stepson Vinayak Bakale (31) is the main accused and he is the one who gave 'supari' to the murder. Besides, Fairoz Qazi (29) of Gadag city, Jishan Qazi (24) of Gadag, Sahil Qazi (19) of Meeraj, Sohel Qazi (19), Sultan Sheikh (23) of Meeraj, Mahesh Salonke (21) and Wahid Bepari (21) ) have been arrested. Vinayak Bakale is the son of Prakash Bakale's first wife."

''Vinayak Bakale had given a 'supari' for Rs 65 lakh to the accused Fairoz Qazi to kill father Prakash Bakale and stepmother Sunanda. He had given Rs two lakh as advance. Recently, Prakash Bakale and Vinayak had a business dispute. Meanwhile, a few months ago, Vinayak had sold some property without his father Prakash noticing it. So, Prakash Bakale got tired of Vinayak's behaviour and had a quarrel. Vinayak had planned to kill father Prakash, stepmother Sunanda and brother Karthik for opposing the sale of property," the IGP informed.

"According to that, Vinayak gave a 'supari' to a team of five including Sahil Qazi who hails from Meeraj. The police arrested the accused within 72 hours of the crime," the IGP said.

DG, IGP Alok Mohan expressed appreciation for cracking the case. A reward of Rs five lakh has been announced for the personnel, who investigated the case.

Karthik Bakale (27), Parashuram (55), his wife Lakshmi (45), and daughter Akanksha (16) were stabbed to death with weapons on April 19 in the wee hours. Prakash and Sunanda Bakale survived because they informed the police without opening the door of their room.

Three of the deceased were from Koppal and they are relatives of the Bakale family. Parasuram and his family members from Koppal had arrived for Karthik Bakale's engagement ceremony. The footage of the culprits escaping from the spot was caught on CCTV.