Madhya Pradesh: Four Killed After Blast in Scrap Warehouse at Jabalpur

Four people were killed after a massive explosion in a scrap warehouse in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Thursday. The owner of the warehouse has fled from the spot.

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): At least four people were killed in a massive explosion in a scrap warehouse near the Khajuri Khiriya bypass here on Thursday, officials said.

"This explosion was so dangerous that a warehouse built in 5000 square feet was demolished. Jabalpur Collector, the Jabalpur Police and other senior officials have reached the spot. The scrap dealer, whose warehouse was there, fled from the spot," officials said.

According to officials, one Raju Patel owns a field near the place where the explosion occurred. Raju Patel said that when he heard the sound of the explosion, he was at home.

"There was a loud noise, so I ran towards the warehouse. A similar explosion had taken place in the warehouse 10 years ago," he said.

It is understood that the Jabalpur Police have sealed the entire area and there were around 10-12 people inside the godown when the explosion occurred.

Officials suspect that it could be a cylinder exposition. They said that the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. "The bodies will be sent for post-mortem and after completion of all the formalities, they will be handed over to the kin. A case under relevant sections of the IPC will be registered in this connection by the police," officials added.

