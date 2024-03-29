Seema Haider's Ex-Husband Files Petition Alleging Fake Bail, Marriage Docs

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 29, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

Seema Haider's Ex-Husband Files Petition Alleging Fake Bail, Marriage Docs

In his petition, Seema Haider's former husband, Ghulam Haider has alleged that he has been named as her husband in all her documents. He has also sent a defamation notice to Seema, her husband Sachin and her advocate.

New Delhi/Greater Noida: Former husband of Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who illegally crossed over to India with her four children in 2023 to be with her lover Sachin, has filed a petition, alleging that the two had got married with fake documents and also obtained bail through fraudulent process.

After which, a court in Surajpur in Greater Noida has issued notice to Jewar Police and sought a report in this regard within April 18. Ghulam Haider, Seema's first husband, has filed the petition through his advocate Momin Malik, against Seema, Sachin Meena and his father Netrapal. He has also filed a defamation claim of Rs 3 crore each against Seema and Sachin and a claim of Rs 5 crore against her advocate.

After entering India, Seema reached Rabupura in Greater Noida. After the matter came to light, police arrested Seema, Sachin and Netrapal and all were sent to jail. A few days later, all three got bail and are currently living in Rabupura.

Seema said that she married Sachin at Pashupati temple in Nepal but Ghulam is claiming that the marriage documents are fake. Ghulam's advocate filed a petition at the district court on Thursday and it was heard by senior Judge Pradeep Kushwaha.

Earlier, Momin had submitted a written complaint at Jewar police station. He argued in court that in each of the documents submitted by Seema, Ghulam Haider has been mentioned as her husband. Even documents submitted by Seema for getting bail had Ghulam Haider's name as her husband.

Ghulam has sent a defamation notice to Seema and Sachin, in which a claim of Rs 3 crore each has been filed against them while a defamation claim of Rs 5 crore has been filed against Seema's advocate AP Singh.

