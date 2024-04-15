Scooter Rider Dies After Being Entangled in Rope for PM Modi's Security in Kerala

Kochi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kerala for Lok Sabha election campaigning, a tragic incident has been reported from the southern state wherein a young motorcyclist died after getting entangled in a rope tied along the road as part of the PM's security in Kochi on Sunday April 14, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Unni, a resident of Vadutala. The accident took place late at night on Sunday. An official said that Manoj got entangled in the rope tied by the police along the road as part of the security preparations for the Prime Minister's visit to Kochi. Manoj was seriously injured after hitting his head on the road. He was taken to hospital but died during treatment at around 1.30 am, the official said.

According to the official, access to MG Road from inner link roads was restricted as a safety precaution. As part of the restrictions, the entrance from SA road to MG road was blocked by a rope. Manoj, who was speeding on a two-wheeler, got entangled in this rope and fell on the road leading to his death, the official said.

Police said that Manoj was signaled to speed down his two-wheeler, but he did not listen to the cops which led to the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday kickstarted the BJP campaign rally for Lok Sabha elections in Kerala where he addressed rallies in Alathur and Attingal.

During his addresses, PM Narendra Modi attacked the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led UDF.