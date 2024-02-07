SC Collegium Recommends Appointment of Justice N V Anjaria as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, on Wednesday recommended the appointment of Justice N.V. Anjaria as the chief justice of the Karnataka High Court.

The collegium, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai, said: “The Collegium proposes to appoint Mr Justice N V Anjaria as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka with effect from the date on which the incumbent Chief Justice demits office on retirement”.

According to para 3 of the Memorandum of Procedure relating to appointment of Chief Justice of a High Court, “a fair representation shall be given to various High Courts for selection of Chief Justices. For purposes of such selection, inter-se seniority of puisne Judges will be reckoned on the basis of their seniority in their own High Court. The consideration for appointment of Chief Justices shall be based on the criterion of seniority subject to merit and integrity.”

Justice Anjaria was appointed as a judge of the Gujarat High Court in November 2011 and has been functioning there since then. Before his elevation, he practised in the high court in civil, constitutional, company law, labour and service matters and specialised in civil and constitutional cases.

The collegium said he is a competent judge with a sound knowledge of law and possesses impeccable integrity and in his conduct as a judge he has maintained the standard required of a person holding high judicial office.

“While recommending his name, the Collegium has taken into consideration the fact that among the Chief Justices of the High Courts, one judge namely Mr Justice Ashish J Desai whose parent High Court is the High Court of Gujarat is presently functioning as Chief Justice of the High Court of Kerala. Mr Justice Ashish J Desai is due to demit office on 4 July 2024. Having regard to all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Mr Justice N V Anjaria is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka”, said the collegium.

The collegium said Justice Anjaria be appointed as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka consequent upon the retirement of Justice P S Dinesh Kumar.