Rajasthan Woman Dies by Suicide Over Alleged Sexual Harassment, Sis-In-Law Too Ended Life 3 Mths Ago

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): A woman from Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district died by suicide on Wednesday night, three months after her sister-in-law killed herself because they were allegedly being sexually harassed by three youths of the village, a senior police officer said.

According to Sri Ganganagar SP Gaurav Yadav, based on a complaint lodged by the family, a case was registered after the first case of suicide in December 2023. Two of the accused were arrested and search was underway for the third, he said.

"On receiving information about another suicide in the family, a police team was sent to the spot immediately and investigations were launched. The woman, who died last night, had gone to the police station after her sister-in-law's death and had alleged that the investigations were not being held properly. However, a probe was initiated and two accused were held," Yadav said.

Investigations revealed that when the victim's sister-in-law had died by suicide in December, her father had also filed a case of dowry death against the in-laws' and this is also being investigated, police said. Presently, DSP Prateek Meel and SHO Satish Yadav are at the spot.

The deceased's brother alleged that three youths of the village had been harassing his wife and sister for many months. "They gang-raped my wife and made a video of the act. They then started exploiting her by threatening to make the video viral. Later, they started exploiting my sister as well. Troubled by this, both my wife and sister ended their lives," he said.

He said that his sister had attempted suicide on March 24. Then on Wednesday night, she ended her life, he added.