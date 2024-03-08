Rajasthan: Pak Infiltrator Shot Dead by BSF near International Border in Sri Ganganagar

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday thwarted an infiltration attempt by killing a 30-year-old Pakistani intruder along the International Border in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district.

The BSF troops fired nine rounds of bullets and shot dead the intruder when he ignored the warnings and tried to escape by crossing the border fence. Presently, his body is lying between the border and the fence and efforts are on to retrieve it. Following the incident, BSF has launched a search operation in the area and a flag meeting will be held with Pakistani Rangers today.

According to information received from BSF sources, the incident took place near Sundarpura Border Out Post (BOP) in Kesrisinghpur police station area last night. The BSF jawans posted along the border noticed a person entering from Pakistan. Although the jawans issued repeated warnings, the man did not stop. Finally, the soldiers opened fire and the person died on spot.

The BSF and police officials reached the spot and initiated investigation into the incident. It has not been ascertained as to whether the Pakistani infiltrator carried any suspicious items with him or not.

Sources said that the BSF jawans neutralised the intruder and thwarted the infiltration attempt. However, BSF has not issued any official statement in this connection till now.

A thorough search operation has been launched in the area and interrogations are on in this connection. It has been learnt that a flag meeting will be organised with Pakistani Rangers later in the day.