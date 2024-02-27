Four Maoists killed in Bijapur encounter, bodies and weapons recovered

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Four Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, the Bijapur SP has confirmed the encounter. The face-off took place in a forest under Jangla Police Station area when separate teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were out on an anti-Maoists operation, he said.

When one of the patrolling teams of the DRG was near Chhote Tungali forest, the exchange of fire broke out, he said. Bodies of four Maoists have been recovered from the encounter site, the officer said, adding that search operation was still underway. It may be recalled that encounters between the police and Maoists is rampant in different districts of the Bastar division in Chhattisgarh.

On Monday evening, an encounter between Maoists and DRG soldiers took place in the Alparas forest of the Koyalibera Police Station area of Kanker, which lasted for about 15 to 20 minutes. During the encounter, the soldiers killed three Maoists and recovered their bodies. Apart from this, a huge cache of weapons and essential commodities were recovered by soldiers. Earlier on Sunday, a soldier, who was out on a search in Mirtur of Bijapur, died in an IED blast.

Furthermore, Nagesh alias Pedakam Erra, an active commander of Company No 2 of PLGA Battalion No 1 of the Maoist organisation, surrendered before police on Monday. He was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakhs. He has been involved in many major Maoist incidents, including the Tadmetla encounter. The police termed Nagesh's surrender a big achievement.

