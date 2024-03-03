Constable, Naxalite killed during encounter in Chhattsigarh's Kanker

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): A police constable and a Naxalite were killed in an encounter that broke out in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday, police officials said.

The gunfight took place when the security forces undertook an anti-Naxal operation in a forest near Hindur village adjacent to Chhotebethiya police station area of Kanker. The Naxalites attacked the security forces prompting an exchange of fire.

Constable Ramesh Kurethi of Bastar Fighters, a state police unit died in the encounter that continued for about 1.5 hours, Kanker SP IK Alesela said. Kurethi was a resident of Sangam village of Pakhanjur in Kanker.

According to police, the security forces received information about presence of Naxalites in the forest near Hindur in Kanker. After which, a search operation was launched and the Naxalites, who had already laid ambush attacked the soldiers.

A Naxalite was also been killed in the encounter. His body and an AK-47 rifle were recovered from the spot. A search operation is currently underway in the surrounding areas by police force, BSF and DRG.

Earlier on February 24, four Naxalites were killed in an encounter in Chhote Tungali forest under Jangla police station area of Bijapur. district. The security forces had recovered the bodies and weapons from the spot.

A day prior to this, three Naxalites were killed an encounter that broke out between the Naxalites and the DRG soldiers in Alparas forest under Koylibeda police station area of Kanker district.