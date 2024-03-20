Rajasthan HC rejects Asaram Bapu's plea seeking treatment in Maharashtra

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday rejected the plea of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu -- serving a life sentence in a rape case-- seeking treatment in Maharashtra's Madhavbagh Multidisciplinary Cardiac Care Clinic.

The report was presented by the Raigad Superintendent of Police in the High Court on Wednesday. Asaram's plea was heard by a division bench of Justice Dinesh Mehta and Justice Vineet Kumar Mathur.

Asaram had requested the High Court for treatment in Madhavbagh Multidisciplinary Cardiac Care Clinic during the last hearing. Following this, a security report was sought from the Maharashtra Police and the Jodhpur Police Commissioner.

Raigad Superintendent of Police citing security concerns urged the High Court that Asaram should not be granted permission. The Maharashtra Police report was presented in the court by Additional Advocate General Anil Joshi.

The High Court rejected Asaram's request to get treatment in Maharashtra after the report was submitted. Asaram's lawyers said that Asaram wants to get treatment through the Ayurvedic method.

The High Court has sought a report from the Jodhpur's Ayurvedic Hospital Karwad by Thursday. The High Court will further hear the case after the medical report is submitted.

Asaram, who is serving a sentence on sexual harassment charges, had also filed a petition related to his treatment in the Supreme Court. However, he did not get interim relief from the top court.