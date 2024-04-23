Rajasthan: Cousin Sisters Murdered by Unknown Miscreants in Balotra; Probe on

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Rajasthan: Cousin Sisters Murdered by Unknown Miscreants in Balotra; Probe on

The family members of the sisters had gone to attend a wedding in the neighbouring village when they were killed on Monday night, the Superintendent of Police revealed. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and police is investigating the murders.

Balotra (Rajasthan): Unknown miscreants killed two cousin sisters in the Balotra district on Monday night as they were in deep sleep near a well. One among the deceased was a minor, police confirmed. Police have taken both the bodies into custody and have initiated a probe into the matter.

As per Superintendent of Police, Kundan Kanwariya, the family members of the deceased had gone to attend a wedding in the neighbouring village when the duo were murdered.

On receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and transferred the bodies to the Padru Hospital for post-mortem.

"Late in the night, unknown miscreants killed both of them with sharp weapons. When relatives living in the neighborhood came to know about this, they informed the police," the SP added.

The news of this double murder spread sensation and panic in the area. A large crowd of people gathered in the hospital premises. SP Kanwariya said that at present police and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory have been called to the spot.

"Evidence is being collected regarding the incident. Police personnel have also been deployed in the hospital premises," the SP added.

