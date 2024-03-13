Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Reaches Maharashtra's Dhule

Dhule: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which entered Maharashtra in tribal dominated Nandurbar district on Tuesday, will reach Dhule where the Congress leader is scheduled to hold roadshows, meetings and women's rights conferences on Wednesday March 13.

According to the route plan for the Day 60 of the yatra, the yatra started from Dondaicha at 9 am in the morning.

At 11;30 am, state Congress leaders will receive Rahul Gandhi, who is scheduled to address the locals on the occasion. At 12:00 noon, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to participate in the 'Mahila Melava Meeting' at Hotel Poonam Garden Mohadi sub-urb in Dhule.

Later in the day, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting at Supermarket at Old Agra Road in Malegaon.

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Working President MLA Kunal Patil and Assistant Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Reddy along with Congress functionaries and leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi inspected the Daura route and sites where Gandhi is scheduled to hold public meetings.

As Rahul Gandhi proceeded with the Dhule leg of the yatra, Congress and Mahavikas Aghadi leaders welcomed the Congress leaders along the rally route at Songir, Sarwad Phata, Devbhane Phata, Nagaon, Nagaon Bari, Dutt Mandir Dhule, SSVPS College Dhule and Devpur Masjid, Dhule. Shiv Sena (UBT) officials were also scheduled to welcome Rahul Gandhi at Karachiwala Khunt at 11.10 am.

The Congress MP will address the Women's Rights Conference to be held near Surat Bypass in Dhule at 12 noon. Veteran leaders from the state as well as Delhi will participate in the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra's Dhule leg. Among them are former Congress Union Minister Jairam Ramesh, Congress Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, Congress State President MLA Nana Patole, Legislature Leader MLA Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, Former Minister Satej Patil, Former Minister Yashomati Thakur, Maharashtra Congress Leader Pratibha Shinde, Congress Working President Praniti. Shinde, MLA Kunal Patil, Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhatrak, Women Congress state president Sandhya Savvalakhe, spokesperson Atul Londhe, former minister Shobha Bachhav, state vice president Nana Gawande and other leaders will be present on the occasion.

Congress MLA Kunal Patil said that all preparations have been made to welcome Rahul Gandhi in Dhule district.

The Dhule leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will mark the end of the yatra on March 17 where Rahul Gandhi will travel from Mahatma Gandhi Statue to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj via Agra Road.

On Tuesday, March 12, Rahul Gandhi, on his visit to tribal dominated Nandurbar district, announced the six 'Adivasi Sankalp'. These include 'Sushasan', that is, bringing back Forest Rights Act, 'Sudhar'- strengthening of the Land Acquisition Bill, 'Suraksha'-inclusion of areas where tribal population is more than 50 percent in the 6th Schedule, 'Swabhiman'- legal guarantee will be provided to Adivasis for the forest produce, similar to farmers, Swashasan'-implementing PESA law to establish a village government and an autonomous district government and sub-plan-implementation of the tribal Sub-Plan/Dalit Sub-Plan in Andhra Pradesh, which protects the interests of these communities through financial allocations, nationwide.