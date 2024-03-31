Punjab: Many AAP Councillors in Jalandhar Join BJP in Presence of Sunil Jakhar

Chandigarh: In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the season of leaders shifting their loyalties from one party to another has reached its peak. It has become a topic of discussion in Punjab these days. Defections, especially in Jalandhar, garnered the attention of everyone. Several councilors and leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Jalandhar joined the BJP today.

These councilors were close to Jalandhar's MP Sushil Rinku and MLA Sheetal Angural. MP Rinku got the councilors of Chandigarh to join the BJP. Before their joining, a meeting was held at a private place outside of the city. On Sunday, they were welcomed into the BJP in Chandigarh formally.

According to information, the most popular name among these leaders who joined BJP today is that of Panjab Khadi Board Vice Chairman Kamaljit Singh Bhatia. Saurabh Seth, Kavita Seth, Vipan Kumar aka Babbi Chadha, Amit Singh Sandha, Manjit Singh Teet, Radhika Pathak, Karan Pathak, Varesh Mintu, Harvinder Lada and other leaders are present with them. As soon as they joined the BJP, the other leaders close to them also joined the BJP. Most of the councilors who joined the BJP are AAP-Congress councilors, who have considerable influence in their areas.

It may be mentioned that recently Congress leader from Ludhiana Ravneet Bittu said goodbye to Congress and joined BJP. Sushil Kumar Rinku, Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, left the Aam Aadmi Party and joined the BJP. In the list released by the BJP high command on Saturday, Rinku has been announced as its candidate from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat.

The development is seen as a big jolt to Aam Aadmi Party. Those who shifted loyalties to BJP from AAP include AAP Councillors of Municipal Corporation Jaspal Kaur (Jalandhar Bhatia's wife), Dr. Sunita, Radhika Pathak, Balwinder Kaur, Vipin Kumar Chadha, Viresh Kumar, ⁠Chanderjit Kaur Sandha and Babita Rani.