Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Asks Farmers' Bodies to Refrain from Disrupting Poll Campaigns

Chandigarh: Punjab's chief electoral officer on Thursday asked farmers' organisations to refrain from disrupting poll campaigns for the June 1 Lok Sabha elections.

CEO Sibin C also met a delegation of farmers here at his office. During the meeting, the CEO urged the farmers' unions to maintain law and order and refrain from disrupting campaigns of candidates across the state.

This came days after Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar raised concern over the law and order situation, claiming that its party candidates were being prevented from campaigning in the state.

After the farmers' delegation met the CEO, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said it is their democratic right to pose questions to candidates. "People have the right to question them and it is happening for the first time," Rajewal said while talking to reporters.

He said the delegation gave assurance that they would always remain peaceful. BJP candidates and leaders have been facing protests from farmers while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls. As part of the protests, farmers ask questions to the BJP leaders and show them black flags for not agreeing to their demands.

On May 6, a BJP delegation led by Jakhar had claimed that the state machinery has failed to ensure the right of campaign of the BJP candidates. The BJP had also expressed apprehensions over the safety of their candidates during elections in the state.

Meanwhile, the Punjab CEO on Thursday also directed district election officers and police officers to ensure a level playing field for all candidates and their security in order to conduct free and fair elections.

Ensuring the security of candidates is one of the primary responsibilities of the district election machinery and the Election Commission of India is serious about this matter, he said in an official statement.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1. In a circular issued to the officers, the CEO said it has come to his attention that numerous incidents have been reported from various parts of the state.

These incidents, highlighted through various complaints and reports in the media, involved candidates being obstructed by agitating farmers, thereby impeding the candidates' democratic right to campaign and convey their manifesto, he said.

Such actions go against the directions and guidelines of the ECI, he noted. It has been observed that gatherings by protesting farmers are often held without permissions despite orders by the district magistrates, and loudspeakers are also used without permission, he said.