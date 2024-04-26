'PM Modi's 10-Year Regime Is a Golden Era in Independent India': Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: As the country is witnessing the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 10-year regime is a golden era in independent India.

Expressing his views, Yogi Adityanath said the country wants to see work and PM Modi has given a new direction. "The country wants to see work and PM Modi has given a new direction to the country. His 10-year regime is a golden era in independent India."

He further added, "In every sector, India has done something new. Today, India is established as a rapidly progressing economy. This will prove to be beneficial for the BJP."

The UP Chief Minister also said that the people are blessing the works done by PM Narendra Modi. "The excitement within the country and the enthusiasm and optimism among the people for the work of PM Modi in 10 years--going by that we can say that people are blessing the works of the PM and we will receive help in fulfilling the 'Sankalp' of the Modi government within the country," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also criticised the Congress manifesto and said that the BJP would not accept any attempt to take away the money of the common man.

"The things mentioned in the Congress party's manifesto indicate things that could be dangerous for the country. Congress's Sam Pitroda's statement has been heard by everyone. The way the Congress government in Karnataka gave undue benefits to Muslims in the OBC reservation creates doubt in the mind. It is also talking about inheritance tax which is also a dangerous sign. Congress is saying that they will conduct an x-ray of the wealth of people in the country. They also talk about bringing back Teen Talaq- there can be no bigger disrespect for women. The government has been acting against the wealth gathered by the corrupt. BJP will not accept if there is any attempt to take away the hard-earned money of the common man. Congress and its allies are trying to Talibanise the politics in the country," Yogi Adityanath said.

The second phase of elections has 88 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 States/Union Territory including 13 in Rajasthan, 20 in Kerala, eight in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam and Bihar, six in Madhya Pradesh, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one each in Tripura, Manipur, and Jammu & Kashmir.

With weather conditions predicted to be within normal ranges, voters can cast their vote comfortably. For the convenience of voters, meticulous arrangements have been made at all polling stations including facilities, to deal with hot weather conditions, according to the Election Commission.

According to the ECI, over 15.88 crore voters will be voting in the second phase which includes 8.08 crore male electors, 7.8 crore female electors, and 5929 third-gender electors. A total of 4553 flying squads, 5731 static surveillance teams, 1462 video surveillance teams and 844 video viewing teams are keeping surveillance round the clock to strictly and swiftly deal with any form of inducement of voters across the 1.67 lakh polling stations, as per the ECI press note.