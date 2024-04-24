Mukhtar Ansari Viscera: Brother Afzal Rubbishes Report; Alleges Cover-up

Ghazipur: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Afzal Ansari has raised questions over the viscera report of his late brother and don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari which ruled out the presence of poison while attributing his death last month, to a "heart attack".

Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged at Banda jail died at the Rani Durgavati Medical College on the night of March 28 this year after he was shifted there for treatment.

Mukhtar's family accused the jail authorities of poisoning him even as the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh set up a judicial probe into the allegations. In the meantime, the viscera of Mukhtar Ansari were sent for medical examination for further investigation.

On Tuesday, the viscera report ruled out poisoning and attributed Mukhtar Ansari's death to a heart attack. But Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari rubbished the viscera report while accusing the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of covering up the "murder".

Afzal Ansari while talking to the media alleged that the correct sample was not sent for viscera testing. "All this has been done to cover up the matter, " he said.

"Who did the post-mortem and who examined the viscera? Who has lodged the FIR in this matter and who is investigating? I do not believe in such reports," Afzal Ansari added.

He said that when he visited the medical college where Mukhtar Ansari was admitted by the Banda jail officials, he wanted to get the phone number of the doctor to know about his brother's health, but the doctor refused to give him the number.

"I wanted to meet the Principal of Banda Medical College and waited for half an hour to meet him, but I was not allowed to meet the principal, " he further added.

Afzal Ansari said that Mukhtar's nails were not examined for the viscera report. "Examination of nails and hair proves that he was poisoned. The correct sample of viscera was not sent for testing, " he said. Afzal Ansari further alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government posted an officer of its choice at the lab where the viscera was sent for testing in order to obtain a desired test report.