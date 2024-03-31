PM Modi to Present Award to Haryana Man for Developing Device to Curb Road Accidents

PM Modi to Present Award to Haryana Man for Developing Device to Reduce Road Accidents

Bhiwani (Haryana): In the wake of the rise in deaths in mishaps, Mohit Yadav, a resident of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, has created software to prevent road accidents. Yadav will be honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his innovative idea. He claimed that PM Modi will confer him with the Best Startup of the Year 2024 Award at the Asia Startup Mahakumbh, which will be organised from June 28 to 30 in Delhi.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said, “The software has special features after which driving will become safe to a great extent and road accidents will be reduced.” The Chandigarh University has awarded him for his creativity, while the Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has also praised him, Yadav said.

Mohit completed his B Tech in Computer Science from Chandigarh University and then started creating the software. Mohit said that he wanted to go ahead and start his own company.

Mohit further stated, “Currently, in a car, if the seat belt is not fastened, a beep sound is heard and it alerts the driver to fasten the seat belt. After installing the device, the car will not start without a seat belt and if someone tries to start the car under the influence of alcohol, the car will not start as well.”

“Infrared sensors will be installed at the front and rear of the vehicle, which will also provide the driver with information about the location of the accompanying vehicles during fog. At the same time, if the vehicle is at high speed and if there is any obstacle, the brake will be applied automatically,” Mohit added.

Read More