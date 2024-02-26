PM to Lay Foundation Stone for Redevelopment of 28 Stations in 3 Eastern States

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Out of 28 states, PM Modi will lay 17 foundation stones in West Bengal, seven in Jharkhand, and four in Bihar. The cost of the redevelopment in these 28 states is expected to be 704 crore.

Out of 28 states, PM Modi will lay 17 foundation stones in West Bengal, seven in Jharkhand, and four in Bihar. The cost of the redevelopment in these 28 states is expected to be 704 crore.

Kolkata (West Bengal): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of 28 stations in the Eastern Railway jurisdiction in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme', a senior official said.

These are among the over 550 railway stations for which the PM will lay the foundation stone for improvement of facilities under the scheme, he said. Of the 28 stations, 17 are in West Bengal, seven in Jharkhand and four in Bihar.

As part of the scheme, PM Modi will, through the virtual mode, lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 28 stations in the Eastern Railway jurisdiction in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar, the official said.

The redevelopment of the 28 stations will entail an estimated cost of Rs 704 crore, he said. On the occasion, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose will attend a programme at Bandel station, which will get the single largest chunk of finance with major redevelopment work to transform it into a world-class station at an estimated cost of Rs 307 crore, he added.

Read More

  1. PM Modi to Inaugurate Bharat Tex - 2024 Today
  2. PM Modi has ended politics of casteism, corruption, appeasement and dynasty: Amit Shah

TAGGED:

PM ModiAmrit Bharat Station SchemeC V Ananda Bose

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

EXCLUSIVE | Space Career on Your Mind? 'Moon Man' Mylswamy Annadurai Explains Future of This Sky-Rocketing Sector

IBSA Calls for Human-Centric, Ethical Use of Emerging Technologies

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

'Kidneys on Sale on Telegram': Telangana CID Registers FIR Under Human Organs Transplantation Act

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.