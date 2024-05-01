Delhi Bomb Threat: Parents Express Serious Concern About Safety of Their Children

Delhi: Parents of students studying in various schools spread across the Delhi-NCR district on Wednesday expressed serious concern about the safety of their children in the wake of bomb threats at schools on Wednesday.

Lochan Singh, whose grandson is studying at a private school in East Delhi, said, "I was panicked since I saw the news of bomb threats at schools in the news channels." He said he immediately rushed to the school to inquire about his grandson.

Another parent, Debabroto Chatterjee, whose son is studying in class VII in a school at Central Delhi said that the culprits should be nabbed at the earliest. Shrikant Sharma, a resident of Northeast Delhi said, "As a parent , I am concerned about the safety of my children. This is a serious issue."

Earlier, Jyoti Arora, Principal of Mount Abu School, in a post on X (earlier known as Twitter) posted saying that the bomb threat this morning tested the resilience of schools across Delhi. "Yet thankfully, it was only a hoax. Bomb threats rattled nearly every school, but hats off to Delhi Police for their lightning-fast and efficient response. They were on-site within minutes, equipped and ready."

She further congratulated the Delhi Police, saying "A huge shoutout to Delhi Police across the city, with special gratitude to DCP Rohini & SHO Budh Vihar and their teams, overseeing my school's safety. And a round of applause to the families, students, and educators at Mt Abi School Delhi for their exceptional cooperation and patience—a true display of community crisis management."

The Delhi Police in a statement said taking action against these threats, Delhi Police conducted a thorough check of all such schools that received threats, as per protocol. "However, nothing objectionable has been found so far. It appears that these calls seem to be hoax," police said.

The Delhi Police also requested the public not to panic and maintain peace. Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sought a report from Delhi Police Commissioner on the case.

"Spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR. Directed Delhi Police to carry out a thorough search in school premises, identify the culprits & ensure there are no lapses," the LG wrote in a post on X.

Saxena requested the parents not to panic and co-operate with the administration in ensuring safety of schools and the children.