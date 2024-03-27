Panjagutta Drug Case: Kingpin Faizal Arrested after Being Brought to City on PT Warrant

Hyderabad (Telangana): Panjagutta Police busted the largest narcotics racket in the city on Tuesday, March 26, and seized MDMA, ganja, and Extosi tablets in significant amounts.

Police detained Mohammed Usman alias Faizal (29), an accomplice of Nigerian drug kingpin and a key figure in the Goa drug network, Iwala Udoka Stanley who was recently arrested.

The police confiscated two phones, 109 grams of ganja, 5.18 grams of MDMA, and 4.75 grams of ectocy tablets from the accused. As many as 13 Hyderabadi consumers and 14 smugglers are on the list of the accused, police said.

Stanley was an undertrial prisoner in Goa's Kolwale Jail and was allegedly supplying drugs to multiple locations in the country. He was brought to the city on a Prisoner in Transit (PT) warrant four to five days ago.

After being produced in the Nampally Court, the judge ordered that the accused should be remanded in Kolwale jail in Goa, even though the case is under the jurisdiction of the Panjagutta Police Station.

Panjagutta Police then filed a petition in the Nampally Court on Tuesday seeking a seven-day custody. However, police are yet to identify two more accused in the case. Raju and Xavier, who work as cab drivers in Goa, are found to be key players in Stanley's network.

After interrogating Stanley and checking his phone and other technical evidences, Raju and Xavier will be taken into custody soon, police sources confirmed.

The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) and Panjagutta Police arrested Stanley, a Nigerian who was smuggling drugs across the country in the second week of February. When he was interrogated, the names of Antonio Obinta alias Okra and Faizal who were in Kolwale Jail in Goa were revealed.

At the same time, a case was registered against Manjira Group director, Gajjala Vivekanand, his friends, film director Krish, and two young women who participated in the Radisson Hotel drug party affair in Gachibowli on February 25.

When interrogated about the supply of cocaine to the party, it was learned that Syed Abbas Alizafri, a former employee of the Manjira group of companies, was supplying it to Vivekanand. When he was arrested and interrogated, it was found that he was working for Mirza Waheed Beg, who works as a cashier at a cafe restaurant in Attapur.

He too was nabbed and interrogated following which Syed Abdul Rehman of Mushirabad and Narendra Shivnath of Delhi were traced. When both of them were arrested on March 20, they confirmed to supplying Faizal from Goa.

With this, police connected the dots and came to know that Faizal was the accused in both the Radisson drug party and the Panjagutta drug case. Police also found out that Faizal was supplying drugs to Shivnath in Delhi through his network and they were then being transported to Hyderabad via multiple routes.