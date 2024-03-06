Odisha Court Awards Death Penalty To Five in Ex-Odisha Block Chairman Murder Case

Kendujhar (Odisha): In a landmark judgement, the Additional District Sessions Court in Anandapur, Keonjhar district, Wednesday, sentenced five people who were found guilty in the high-profile murder case of former block chairman, Ram Chandra Behera, to death.



As per sources, the court used the testimony of 53 witnesses to condemn the five accused- Sanjit Prusty, Ajit Prusty, Arun Prusty, Alekh Prusty, and Dola Boitei to death. On the eve of March 25, 2019, the five accused lured Behera, who was about to join the BJD party, out of his house and killed him mercilessly.

According to reports, Behera was killed with sharp weapons near his residence in Dhakotha village, located within the Ghasipura Assembly segment. The horrific deed was caught on camera and went viral, shocking the country and the neighborhood.

After contesting for the 2004 Assembly elections from Ghasipura, the former block chairman passed away after the attack, in transit to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

An extensive investigation was launched in accordance with several provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act after Behera's relatives filed a complaint. The police, following the incident, arrested five individuals linked to the murder.

Investigators revealed that Behera’s murder was a result of old enmity. The court's decision declared the accused deserving of the death penalty for their heinous act. Discussions were also held regarding the involvement of current MLA Badri Narayan Pan in the aforementioned murder.